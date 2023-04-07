Chris Boucher and the rest of the Toronto Raptors will be facing off versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 5, Boucher produced two points in a 97-93 loss against the Celtics.

Below, we break down Boucher's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Chris Boucher Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.4 9.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.6 4.9 Assists -- 0.4 0.2 PRA -- 15.4 14.4 PR -- 15 14.2 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Chris Boucher Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 7.1% of the Raptors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.0 per contest.

He's taken 2.5 threes per game, or 7.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Boucher's Raptors average 100.6 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.0 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are sixth in the NBA, conceding 111.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics have conceded 44.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

Allowing 23.1 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.7 makes per game, sixth in the NBA.

Chris Boucher vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 11 2 3 0 0 0 0 1/21/2023 19 6 5 0 0 1 0 12/5/2022 16 8 9 0 0 0 0

