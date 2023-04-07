Fred VanVleet plus his Toronto Raptors teammates face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 97-93 loss to the Celtics (his last game) VanVleet produced seven points and five assists.

In this piece we'll break down VanVleet's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.5 19.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.4 Assists 6.5 7.2 8.3 PRA 29.5 30.8 31.6 PR -- 23.6 23.3 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.7



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Celtics

VanVleet has taken 16.2 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 15.1% and 13.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 23.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

VanVleet's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Raptors average 100.6 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 111.5 points per game.

Allowing 44.1 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 23.1 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Celtics concede 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 37 7 4 5 1 1 1 12/5/2022 38 8 7 3 1 2 0

