Gary Trent Jr. and his Toronto Raptors teammates will hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 97-93 loss to the Celtics (his previous game) Trent posted .

Let's break down the prop bets available for Trent, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Gary Trent Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 17.4 12.1 Rebounds -- 2.6 2.9 Assists -- 1.6 1.2 PRA -- 21.6 16.2 PR -- 20 15 3PM 1.5 2.5 1.7



Gary Trent Jr. Insights vs. the Celtics

Trent has taken 14.3 shots per game this season and made 6.2 per game, which account for 12.5% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Trent is averaging 6.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Raptors rank 24th in possessions per game with 100.6. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are sixth in the NBA, conceding 111.5 points per game.

The Celtics allow 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the league, allowing 23.1 per game.

The Celtics are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Gary Trent Jr. vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 16 0 2 0 0 0 0 1/21/2023 38 22 5 3 2 2 3 12/5/2022 26 20 1 1 3 0 2

