The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 3:05 PM ET.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.560), slugging percentage (.789) and total hits (eight) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Torres enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .438 with one homer.

In five of six games this season (83.3%), Torres has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Torres has an RBI in three of six games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

