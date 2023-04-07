The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 3:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres leads New York in OBP (.560), slugging percentage (.789) and total hits (eight) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
  • Torres enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .438 with one homer.
  • In five of six games this season (83.3%), Torres has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Torres has an RBI in three of six games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 5.45 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kremer (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his second this season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
