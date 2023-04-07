The Toronto Raptors, Jakob Poeltl included, face off versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 97-93 loss versus the Celtics, Poeltl tallied 10 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for Poeltl, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jakob Poeltl Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.7 12.5 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.3 Assists -- 2.8 1.6 PRA 23.5 24.7 23.4 PR -- 21.9 21.8



Jakob Poeltl Insights vs. the Celtics

Poeltl's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 102 possessions per game, while his Raptors rank 24th in possessions per game with 100.6.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.5 points per contest, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Celtics give up 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.

Jakob Poeltl vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 23 10 7 2 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.