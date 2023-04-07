The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 3:05 PM ET.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)

Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Trevino got a hit 57 times last year in 122 games (46.7%), including 21 multi-hit games (17.2%).

In 10 of 122 games last year, he went yard (8.2%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Trevino picked up an RBI in 32 of 122 games last season (26.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (7.4%).

He scored a run in 31 of 122 games last year (25.4%), including six multi-run games (4.9%).

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 48 .269 AVG .226 .299 OBP .268 .431 SLG .345 12 XBH 12 7 HR 4 25 RBI 18 32/7 K/BB 30/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 58 31 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (44.8%) 11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (17.2%) 18 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.4%) 6 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.9%) 17 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)