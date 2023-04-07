Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 3:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Phillies.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)
- Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Trevino got a hit 57 times last year in 122 games (46.7%), including 21 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- In 10 of 122 games last year, he went yard (8.2%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Trevino picked up an RBI in 32 of 122 games last season (26.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (7.4%).
- He scored a run in 31 of 122 games last year (25.4%), including six multi-run games (4.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|48
|.269
|AVG
|.226
|.299
|OBP
|.268
|.431
|SLG
|.345
|12
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|18
|32/7
|K/BB
|30/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|31 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (44.8%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (17.2%)
|18 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.4%)
|6 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.9%)
|17 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Kremer (0-0) starts for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.