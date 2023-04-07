Josh Donaldson -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)

  • Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.
  • In 83 of 141 games last season (58.9%) Donaldson got at least one hit, and in 22 of those contests (15.6%) he picked up more than one.
  • He hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games last season (141 in all), going deep in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Donaldson drove in a run in 36 of 141 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 15 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • In 48 of 141 games last season (34.0%) he touched home plate, and in eight of those games (5.7%) he scored more than once.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 71
.202 AVG .233
.299 OBP .314
.313 SLG .419
15 XBH 28
4 HR 11
24 RBI 38
63/25 K/BB 85/30
0 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 76
36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (61.8%)
8 (12.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.4%)
20 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.5%)
17 (26.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • The Orioles will look to Kremer (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
