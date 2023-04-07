OG Anunoby and his Toronto Raptors teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Anunoby, in his most recent game (April 5 loss against the Celtics) posted 12 points, four steals and three blocks.

Let's look at Anunoby's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

OG Anunoby Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.9 18.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.2 Assists -- 2.0 2.2 PRA 21.5 23.9 24.5 PR -- 21.9 22.3 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.9



OG Anunoby Insights vs. the Celtics

Anunoby is responsible for attempting 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.3 per game.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 16.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Raptors rank 24th in possessions per game with 100.6. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102 possessions per contest.

The Celtics give up 111.5 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 19th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44.1 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics give up 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.

The Celtics are the sixth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

OG Anunoby vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 40 12 4 2 2 3 4 1/21/2023 21 12 3 0 2 0 0 12/5/2022 42 13 5 0 1 1 3

