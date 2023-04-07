Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 3:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate (2022)
- Cabrera hit .247 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Cabrera got a hit 27 times last year in 52 games (51.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (19.2%).
- He homered in 13.5% of his games last season (52 in all), going deep in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 of 52 games last season (23.1%), Cabrera picked up an RBI, and six of those games (11.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- He scored a run in 17 of 52 games last year (32.7%), including six multi-run games (11.5%).
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.218
|AVG
|.276
|.274
|OBP
|.349
|.410
|SLG
|.447
|7
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|18/9
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
- The Orioles will look to Kremer (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
