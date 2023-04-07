Pascal Siakam will take the court for the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

Last time out, which was on April 5, Siakam produced 28 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 97-93 loss against the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Siakam, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Pascal Siakam Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.3 24.8 Rebounds 7.5 7.9 9.3 Assists 4.5 5.9 5.8 PRA 35.5 38.1 39.9 PR -- 32.2 34.1 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.8



Pascal Siakam Insights vs. the Celtics

Siakam has taken 18.5 shots per game this season and made 8.9 per game, which account for 17.8% and 18.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 10.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Siakam's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 102 possessions per game, while his Raptors rank 24th in possessions per game with 100.6.

The Celtics give up 111.5 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics give up 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

Conceding 23.1 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.7 makes per game, sixth in the NBA.

Pascal Siakam vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 35 28 11 4 0 0 2 1/21/2023 43 29 9 10 0 1 0 12/5/2022 39 29 8 7 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.