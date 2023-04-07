The Toronto Raptors, with Precious Achiuwa, match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Achiuwa, in his most recent appearance, had 16 points and nine rebounds in a 97-93 loss to the Celtics.

In this piece we'll break down Achiuwa's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Precious Achiuwa Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.0 7.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.8 4.0 Assists -- 0.9 0.7 PRA -- 15.7 11.7 PR -- 14.8 11 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.5



Precious Achiuwa Insights vs. the Celtics

Achiuwa is responsible for attempting 5.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.2 per game.

Achiuwa's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Raptors average 100.6 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 111.5 points per contest, which is sixth-best in the league.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 11.7 makes per game, sixth in the NBA.

Precious Achiuwa vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 20 16 9 0 1 1 0 1/21/2023 37 17 11 3 1 2 2

