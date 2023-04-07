Raptors vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
On Friday, April 7, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (55-25) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Toronto Raptors (40-40). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Raptors matchup in this article.
Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Raptors vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Raptors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-1.5)
|222.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-1.5)
|222.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Celtics (-1.5)
|-
|-120
|+100
Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.5 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +510 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.
- The Raptors put up 112.9 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 111.3 per outing (fourth in NBA). They have a +124 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.
- The teams average 230.8 points per game combined, 8.3 more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 222.8 combined points per game, 0.3 more points than this contest's total.
- Boston has compiled a 43-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Toronto is 40-39-1 ATS this year.
Raptors and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Raptors
|+30000
|+11000
|+220
|Celtics
|+320
|+160
|-
