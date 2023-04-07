On Friday, April 7, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (55-25) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Toronto Raptors (40-40). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Raptors matchup in this article.

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Raptors vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Raptors Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-1.5) 222.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-1.5) 222.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Celtics (-1.5) - -120 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.5 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +510 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.
  • The Raptors put up 112.9 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 111.3 per outing (fourth in NBA). They have a +124 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.
  • The teams average 230.8 points per game combined, 8.3 more points than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams average 222.8 combined points per game, 0.3 more points than this contest's total.
  • Boston has compiled a 43-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Toronto is 40-39-1 ATS this year.

Raptors and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Raptors +30000 +11000 +220
Celtics +320 +160 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Raptors? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.