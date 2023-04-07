On Friday, April 7, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (55-25) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Toronto Raptors (40-40). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Raptors matchup in this article.

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Raptors vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.5 per contest (sixth in the NBA). They have a +510 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Raptors put up 112.9 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 111.3 per outing (fourth in NBA). They have a +124 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The teams average 230.8 points per game combined, 8.3 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 222.8 combined points per game, 0.3 more points than this contest's total.

Boston has compiled a 43-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Toronto is 40-39-1 ATS this year.

Raptors and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Raptors +30000 +11000 +220 Celtics +320 +160 -

