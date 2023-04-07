The Boston Celtics (55-25) host the Toronto Raptors (40-40) after winning five home games in a row. The Celtics are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Raptors vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -2.5 -

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 43 of the Raptors' 80 games with a set total.

Toronto is 42-38-0 ATS this year.

The Raptors have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (32.3%) in those contests.

Toronto has a record of 5-16, a 23.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Toronto has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Raptors vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Raptors Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 117.9 230.8 111.5 222.8 227.9 Raptors 0 0% 112.9 230.8 111.3 222.8 223.9

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

Toronto has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Four of the Raptors' last 10 outings have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Toronto has a better winning percentage at home (.625, 25-15-0 record) than on the road (.425, 17-23-0).

The Raptors score an average of 112.9 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 111.5 the Celtics give up.

Toronto has put together a 30-16 ATS record and a 32-14 overall record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 43-37 33-35 42-38 Raptors 42-38 12-10 43-37

Raptors vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Raptors 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 35-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-16 44-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-14 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.3 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-19 36-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 37-19

