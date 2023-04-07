Raptors vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (55-25) host the Toronto Raptors (40-40) after winning five home games in a row. The Celtics are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023.
Raptors vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-2.5
|-
Raptors Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 43 of the Raptors' 80 games with a set total.
- Toronto is 42-38-0 ATS this year.
- The Raptors have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (32.3%) in those contests.
- Toronto has a record of 5-16, a 23.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Toronto has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
Raptors vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|117.9
|230.8
|111.5
|222.8
|227.9
|Raptors
|0
|0%
|112.9
|230.8
|111.3
|222.8
|223.9
Additional Raptors Insights & Trends
- Toronto has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Four of the Raptors' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Toronto has a better winning percentage at home (.625, 25-15-0 record) than on the road (.425, 17-23-0).
- The Raptors score an average of 112.9 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 111.5 the Celtics give up.
- Toronto has put together a 30-16 ATS record and a 32-14 overall record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.
Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|43-37
|33-35
|42-38
|Raptors
|42-38
|12-10
|43-37
Raptors vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Raptors
|117.9
|112.9
|4
|23
|35-19
|30-16
|44-10
|32-14
|111.5
|111.3
|6
|4
|32-10
|37-19
|36-6
|37-19
