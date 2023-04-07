Take a look at the injury report for the Toronto Raptors (40-40), which currently has only one player listed, as the Raptors prepare for their matchup against the Boston Celtics (55-25) at TD Garden on Friday, April 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch Raptors vs. Celtics with Fubo!

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Celtics defeated the Raptors 97-93 on Wednesday. Malcolm Brogdon led the Celtics to the victory with a team-high 29 points. Pascal Siakam notched 28 points in the Raptors' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed Raptors gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1.0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart: Questionable (Neck), Derrick White: Questionable (Ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable (Low Back), Payton Pritchard: Questionable (Heel)

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Raptors Season Insights

The 112.9 points per game the Raptors average are just 1.4 more points than the Celtics allow (111.5).

When Toronto puts up more than 111.5 points, it is 32-14.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Raptors have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 113.6 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 112.9 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Toronto connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc (28th in the NBA). It is making 1.4 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.2 per game while shooting 37.5%.

The Raptors average 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (15th in the league), and allow 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Raptors vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -1.5 222

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.