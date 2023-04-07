The Boston Celtics (55-25) hope to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-40) on April 7, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Raptors Stats Insights

  • The Raptors are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Toronto has put together a 23-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.4% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.
  • The Raptors put up an average of 112.9 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 111.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.5 points, Toronto is 32-14.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

  • The Raptors score more points per game at home (114.2) than away (111.6), and also concede fewer points at home (109.9) than away (112.8).
  • Toronto gives up 109.9 points per game at home, and 112.8 away.
  • At home the Raptors are picking up 23.6 assists per game, 0.6 less than on the road (24.2).

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Otto Porter Jr. Out For Season Foot

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.