The Boston Celtics (55-25) hope to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-40) on April 7, 2023.

Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Toronto has put together a 23-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.4% from the field.

The Celtics are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.

The Raptors put up an average of 112.9 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 111.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Toronto is 32-14.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

The Raptors score more points per game at home (114.2) than away (111.6), and also concede fewer points at home (109.9) than away (112.8).

At home the Raptors are picking up 23.6 assists per game, 0.6 less than on the road (24.2).

Raptors Injuries