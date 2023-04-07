How to Watch the Raptors vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (55-25) hope to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (40-40) on April 7, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Raptors vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Raptors Stats Insights
- The Raptors are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.4% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Toronto has put together a 23-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.4% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank second.
- The Raptors put up an average of 112.9 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 111.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Toronto is 32-14.
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- The Raptors score more points per game at home (114.2) than away (111.6), and also concede fewer points at home (109.9) than away (112.8).
- Toronto gives up 109.9 points per game at home, and 112.8 away.
- At home the Raptors are picking up 23.6 assists per game, 0.6 less than on the road (24.2).
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Otto Porter Jr.
|Out For Season
|Foot
