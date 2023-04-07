Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (55-25) square off against the Toronto Raptors (40-40) at TD Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on NBC Sports Networks with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Tatum, Pascal Siakam and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Raptors' Last Game

The Raptors were defeated by the Celtics on Wednesday, 97-93. Siakam scored 28 in a losing effort, while Malcolm Brogdon led the winning squad with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 28 11 4 2 0 0 Scottie Barnes 18 8 5 2 1 2 Precious Achiuwa 16 9 0 0 1 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Raptors Players to Watch

Siakam is the Raptors' top scorer (24.3 points per game), and he puts up 5.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

VanVleet tops the Raptors in assists (7.2 per game), and averages 19.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Scottie Barnes gives the Raptors 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl is the Raptors' top rebounder (9.2 per game), and he posts 12.7 points and 2.8 assists.

OG Anunoby gives the Raptors 16.9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also averages 1.9 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 24.8 9.3 5.8 1 0.4 0.8 Fred VanVleet 19.9 3.4 8.3 2.1 0.4 2.7 OG Anunoby 18.1 4.2 2.2 1.5 0.9 2.9 Jakob Poeltl 12.5 9.3 1.6 0.7 1.1 0 Scottie Barnes 10.9 4.1 4 1.6 0.4 0.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.