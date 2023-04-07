Scottie Barnes will take the court for the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Boston Celtics.

In his last game, a 97-93 loss against the Celtics, Barnes had 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Now let's examine Barnes' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Scottie Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.5 14.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 5.6 Assists 4.5 4.8 5.1 PRA 26.5 27.1 25.3 PR -- 22.3 20.2 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Scottie Barnes' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Scottie Barnes Insights vs. the Celtics

Barnes is responsible for taking 13.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.3 per game.

He's attempted 2.9 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Raptors rank 24th in possessions per game with 100.6. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 111.5 points per game.

The Celtics concede 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have given up 23.1 per game, second in the league.

Conceding 11.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Scottie Barnes vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 39 18 8 5 2 1 2 1/21/2023 42 10 3 5 2 3 0 12/5/2022 41 21 7 4 1 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Barnes or any of his Raptors teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.