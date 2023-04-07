Yankees vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Friday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (3-3) and the New York Yankees (4-2) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on April 7) at 3:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-6 victory for the Orioles, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The probable starters are Clarke Schmidt for the New York Yankees and Dean Kremer for the Baltimore Orioles.
Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 7, Yankees 6.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Yankees Performance Insights
- This season, the Yankees have won four out of the six games in which they've been favored.
- New York is 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 57.4% chance to win.
- New York has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 29 (4.8 per game).
- The Yankees have a 2.33 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 1
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Alex Cobb
|April 2
|Giants
|W 6-0
|Jhony Brito vs Ross Stripling
|April 3
|Phillies
|W 8-1
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Taijuan Walker
|April 4
|Phillies
|L 4-1
|Domingo Germán vs Matt Strahm
|April 5
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Aaron Nola
|April 7
|@ Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Dean Kremer
|April 8
|@ Orioles
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Cole Irvin
|April 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kyle Bradish
|April 10
|@ Guardians
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Shane Bieber
|April 11
|@ Guardians
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 12
|@ Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Civale
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.