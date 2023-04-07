The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will meet on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 3:05 PM ET, with Anthony Rizzo and Anthony Santander among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in baseball with 11 home runs. They average 1.8 per game.

New York is eighth in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 17th in MLB with a .245 batting average.

New York is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (29 total).

The Yankees are 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Yankees strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 12 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

New York has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.33).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.056).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (0-0) in his second start of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Giants L 7-5 Home Clarke Schmidt Alex Cobb 4/2/2023 Giants W 6-0 Home Jhony Brito Ross Stripling 4/3/2023 Phillies W 8-1 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Taijuan Walker 4/4/2023 Phillies L 4-1 Home Domingo Germán Matt Strahm 4/5/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Home Gerrit Cole Aaron Nola 4/7/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Dean Kremer 4/8/2023 Orioles - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Cole Irvin 4/9/2023 Orioles - Away Domingo Germán Kyle Bradish 4/10/2023 Guardians - Away Gerrit Cole Shane Bieber 4/11/2023 Guardians - Away Clarke Schmidt Hunter Gaddis 4/12/2023 Guardians - Away - Aaron Civale

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.