Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Cole Irvin) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Hicks? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)
- Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.
- Hicks had a hit in 55 of 132 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He went yard in 6.1% of his games last year (eight of 132), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18.9% of his games a year ago (25 of 132), Hicks drove in a run. In nine of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in five contests.
- In 32.6% of his games last season (43 of 132), he scored at least a run, and in 11 (8.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|66
|.164
|AVG
|.256
|.303
|OBP
|.358
|.230
|SLG
|.374
|5
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|24
|56/31
|K/BB
|53/34
|4
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|72
|20 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (48.6%)
|6 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (26.4%)
|17 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (36.1%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.9%)
|9 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (22.2%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrendered 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- The Orioles will send Irvin (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.