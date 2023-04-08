After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Cole Irvin) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .296 with two home runs and four walks.

This year, Judge has totaled at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Judge has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this year (71.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings