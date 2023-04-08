Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Cole Irvin) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .296 with two home runs and four walks.
- This year, Judge has totaled at least one hit in five of seven games (71.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Judge has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this year (71.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 5.53 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- Irvin (0-1) starts for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.