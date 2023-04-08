On Saturday, Anthony Rizzo (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo is hitting .286 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 84th in slugging.

Rizzo enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in all six games this season, but never more than one.

He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Rizzo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

