Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Anthony Rizzo (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo is hitting .286 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 84th in slugging.
- Rizzo enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in all six games this season, but never more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Rizzo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.53).
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- Irvin (0-1) starts for the Orioles, his second this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
