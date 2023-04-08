A game after Joel Armia recorded a hat trick in the Montreal Canadiens' 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals, the Canadiens (31-42-6) visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-11) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on .

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-365) Canadiens (+300) -

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have won 27, or 37.0%, of the 73 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Montreal has a record of 1-6 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +300 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 25.0% chance of victory for the Canadiens.

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 262 (11th) Goals 220 (26th) 213 (8th) Goals Allowed 289 (29th) 57 (12th) Power Play Goals 38 (27th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 71 (31st)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Montreal has hit the over twice.

During their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5 goals.

The Canadiens have scored 220 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 26th in the league.

The Canadiens' 289 total goals conceded (3.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

Their -69 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

