DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (coming off going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .292 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- He ranks 80th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- LeMahieu is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 5.53 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- Irvin (0-1) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
