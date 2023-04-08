On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (coming off going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .292 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
  • He ranks 80th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • LeMahieu is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • LeMahieu has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • LeMahieu has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 5.53 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.3 per game).
  • Irvin (0-1) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
