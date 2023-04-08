On Saturday, Giancarlo Stanton (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .250.

Stanton has had a base hit in five of six games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in two of six games played this season, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.

Stanton has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (100.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings