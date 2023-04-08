Jose Trevino -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on April 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)

  • Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Trevino reached base via a hit in 57 of 122 games last season (46.7%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (21 of them).
  • In 10 of 122 games last year, he homered (8.2%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Trevino picked up an RBI in 32 of 122 games last season (26.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored in 31 of 122 games last year (25.4%), including scoring more than once in 4.9% of his games (six times).

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 48
.269 AVG .226
.299 OBP .268
.431 SLG .345
12 XBH 12
7 HR 4
25 RBI 18
32/7 K/BB 30/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 58
31 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (44.8%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (17.2%)
18 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.4%)
6 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.9%)
17 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • The Orioles will send Irvin (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
