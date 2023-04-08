Senators vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-28-6) hit the road against the Ottawa Senators (37-35-7, losers of four straight) at Canadian Tire Centre. The matchup on Saturday, April 8 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY.
The Senators have a 4-4-2 record in their past 10 contests. They have totaled 30 goals while allowing 32 in that time. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (25.0% success rate).
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's contest.
Senators vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Senators 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Senators (+120)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.5
- Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.3)
Senators Splits and Trends
- The Senators have a 8-7-15 record in overtime games this season and a 37-35-7 overall record.
- In the 25 games Ottawa has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 30 points.
- This season the Senators registered just one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.
- Ottawa has 10 points (4-8-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Senators have earned 71 points in their 47 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Ottawa has recorded a lone power-play goal in 28 games and registered 34 points with a record of 15-9-4.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 25-18-2 (52 points).
- The Senators have been outshot by opponents 33 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|8th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|3.11
|19th
|13th
|3.05
|Goals Allowed
|3.29
|21st
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|33.4
|6th
|19th
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|18th
|2nd
|25.3%
|Power Play %
|23.9%
|7th
|15th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.9%
|13th
Senators vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
