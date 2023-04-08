The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-28-6) hit the road against the Ottawa Senators (37-35-7, losers of four straight) at Canadian Tire Centre. The matchup on Saturday, April 8 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY.

The Senators have a 4-4-2 record in their past 10 contests. They have totaled 30 goals while allowing 32 in that time. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (25.0% success rate).

Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's contest.

Senators vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Senators 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (+120)

Senators (+120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.3)

Senators Splits and Trends

The Senators have a 8-7-15 record in overtime games this season and a 37-35-7 overall record.

In the 25 games Ottawa has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 30 points.

This season the Senators registered just one goal in 13 games and they lost every time.

Ottawa has 10 points (4-8-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Senators have earned 71 points in their 47 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Ottawa has recorded a lone power-play goal in 28 games and registered 34 points with a record of 15-9-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Ottawa is 25-18-2 (52 points).

The Senators have been outshot by opponents 33 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 8th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.11 19th 13th 3.05 Goals Allowed 3.29 21st 14th 31.9 Shots 33.4 6th 19th 31.5 Shots Allowed 31.4 18th 2nd 25.3% Power Play % 23.9% 7th 15th 80% Penalty Kill % 80.9% 13th

Senators vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY

ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

