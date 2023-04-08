Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on April 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Orioles.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .368 with two doubles and a walk.
- Cabrera enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .467.
- This season, Cabrera has totaled at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (100.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Orioles have a 5.53 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- The Orioles will send Irvin (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.