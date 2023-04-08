Senators vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ottawa Senators (37-35-7) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-28-6) at home on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY.
Senators vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-155)
|Senators (+135)
|-
Senators Betting Insights
- The Senators have been an underdog in 42 games this season, and won 14 (33.3%).
- This season Ottawa has won eight of its 26 games, or 30.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The Senators have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Senators vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|268 (7th)
|Goals
|246 (19th)
|241 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|260 (21st)
|67 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|70 (2nd)
|50 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (20th)
Senators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Ottawa has gone over the total three times.
- Over their last 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8.1 goals, 1.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Senators have scored 246 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in the league.
- The Senators have conceded 260 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -14.
