The Ottawa Senators (37-35-7) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-28-6) at home on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, SN360, and CITY.

Senators vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-155) Senators (+135) -

Senators Betting Insights

The Senators have been an underdog in 42 games this season, and won 14 (33.3%).

This season Ottawa has won eight of its 26 games, or 30.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Senators have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Senators vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 268 (7th) Goals 246 (19th) 241 (13th) Goals Allowed 260 (21st) 67 (3rd) Power Play Goals 70 (2nd) 50 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (20th)

Senators Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Ottawa has gone over the total three times.

Over their last 10 games, Senators' game goal totals average 8.1 goals, 1.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Senators have scored 246 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in the league.

The Senators have conceded 260 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -14.

