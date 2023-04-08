Saturday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (4-3) and the New York Yankees (4-3) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-6, with the Orioles securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on April 8.

The New York Yankees will give the ball to Jhony Brito and the Orioles will turn to Cole Irvin (0-1, 13.50 ERA).

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 8, Yankees 7.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites seven times this season and won four of those games.

New York has entered six games this season favored by -140 or more and are 4-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

New York has scored 35 runs (five per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.05).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule