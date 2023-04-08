How to Watch the Yankees vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are fourth-best in MLB action with 12 total home runs.
- New York is ninth in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees' .248 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- New York has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.0 runs per game (35 total runs).
- The Yankees are 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .335.
- The Yankees' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- New York's pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has a 3.05 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.177).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jhony Brito will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/2/2023
|Giants
|W 6-0
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Ross Stripling
|4/3/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-1
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Taijuan Walker
|4/4/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Matt Strahm
|4/5/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Aaron Nola
|4/7/2023
|Orioles
|L 7-6
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Dean Kremer
|4/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Cole Irvin
|4/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Tyler Wells
|4/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Shane Bieber
|4/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/12/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Aaron Civale
|4/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Joe Ryan
