(4-3) will square off against the (4-3) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, April 8 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 4 Ks, Cole Irvin will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Orioles are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Yankees (-140). The contest's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Jhony Brito - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Irvin - BAL (0-1, 13.50 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-140) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.

The Yankees have gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Orioles have won in four of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This year, the Orioles have won two of four games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+220) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+125) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +140 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.