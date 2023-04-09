The New York Yankees and Aaron Hicks, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)

Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.

Hicks had a hit in 55 of 132 games last season, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.

In eight of 132 games last year, he went yard (6.1%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 18.9% of his 132 games a year ago, Hicks drove in a run (25 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (6.8%), and three or more RBIs in five games.

In 32.6% of his games last season (43 of 132), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 11 (8.3%) he scored more than once.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 66 .164 AVG .256 .303 OBP .358 .230 SLG .374 5 XBH 14 3 HR 5 16 RBI 24 56/31 K/BB 53/34 4 SB 6 Home Away 60 GP 72 20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (48.6%) 6 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%) 17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (36.1%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.9%) 9 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (22.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)