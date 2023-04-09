Aaron Judge -- 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is hitting .310 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
  • Judge has gotten a hit in six of eight games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Judge has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this year (62.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 5.33 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wells starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief one time this season.
