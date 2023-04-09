After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and five walks.

In six of seven games this season, Rizzo got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In three games this season, Rizzo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of seven games so far this year.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings