Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- In six of seven games this season, Rizzo got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In three games this season, Rizzo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of seven games so far this year.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.33).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wells starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- The 28-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen one time this season.
