The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu, who went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .276 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

LeMahieu is batting .286 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit once.

He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once five times this season (71.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings