Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Giancarlo Stanton (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Orioles.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .286 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 71st in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 42.9% of his games in 2023, and 10% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this season, Stanton has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.33).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wells makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief one time this season.
