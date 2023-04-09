On Sunday, Giancarlo Stanton (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Orioles.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .286 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 71st in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Stanton has gotten a hit in six of seven games this year (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 42.9% of his games in 2023, and 10% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this season, Stanton has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings