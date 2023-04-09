Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.576), slugging percentage (.708) and total hits (10) this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 15th in slugging.
- Torres is batting .571 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- This season, Torres has totaled at least one hit in seven of eight games (87.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- Torres has had an RBI in three games this season (37.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (37.5%).
- He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Orioles have a 5.33 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wells makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
