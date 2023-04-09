The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres leads New York in OBP (.576), slugging percentage (.708) and total hits (10) this season.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 15th in slugging.
  • Torres is batting .571 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • This season, Torres has totaled at least one hit in seven of eight games (87.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Torres has had an RBI in three games this season (37.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (37.5%).
  • He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 5.33 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wells makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
