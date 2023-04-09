The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.576), slugging percentage (.708) and total hits (10) this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 15th in slugging.

Torres is batting .571 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

This season, Torres has totaled at least one hit in seven of eight games (87.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

Torres has had an RBI in three games this season (37.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (37.5%).

He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings