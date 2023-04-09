The Toronto Raptors (40-41), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (58-23).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Raptors vs. Bucks matchup.

Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and SportsNet

BSWI and SportsNet Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Raptors have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 112.8 points per game to rank 23rd in the league and are giving up 111.5 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Bucks have a +314 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 117.1 points per game, sixth in the league, and are giving up 113.2 per contest to rank 14th in the NBA.

Toronto has compiled a 40-40-1 record against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has put together a 44-33-4 record against the spread this season.

Raptors and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Raptors +30000 +11000 +235 Bucks +265 +125 -

