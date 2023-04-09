The Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (40-41) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and SportsNet

BSWI and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Raptors vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 114 - Raptors 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Raptors vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (+ 2.5)

The Bucks have put together a 42-34-5 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-39-2 mark from the Raptors.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Milwaukee is 2-9-1 against the spread compared to the 22-20-1 ATS record Toronto puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Toronto does it better (51.9% of the time) than Milwaukee (49.4%).

The Raptors have a .612 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (30-19) this season while the Bucks have a .267 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-11).

Raptors Performance Insights

Toronto is posting 112.8 points per game this season (23rd-ranked in NBA), but it has really provided a lift defensively, surrendering only 111.5 points per game (fifth-best).

The Raptors are averaging 23.9 dimes per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2022-23.

It's been a tough stretch for the Raptors in terms of threes, as they are averaging just 10.7 made threes per game (fifth-worst in NBA) and are sinking just 33.5% of their attempted three-pointers (third-worst).

In terms of shot breakdown, Toronto has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.3% of the team's buckets) and 35.1% from beyond the arc (25.7%).

