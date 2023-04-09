The Toronto Raptors (40-41) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Raptors vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: BSWI and SportsNet
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -2.5 -

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

  • A total of 43 of Toronto's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (53.1%).
  • So far this season, the Raptors have compiled a 42-39-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Toronto has won 30 out of the 49 games, or 61.2%, in which it has been favored.
  • Toronto has a record of 28-15, a 65.1% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Raptors.

Raptors vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Bucks Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 0 0% 112.8 229.9 111.5 224.7 223.8
Bucks 0 0% 117.1 229.9 113.2 224.7 227.5

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

  • The Raptors have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Raptors have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.
  • At home, Toronto owns a better record against the spread (25-15-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-24-0).
  • The Raptors record 112.8 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 113.2 the Bucks give up.
  • When Toronto totals more than 113.2 points, it is 23-13 against the spread and 26-10 overall.

Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Raptors and Bucks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 42-39 24-20 43-38
Bucks 44-37 3-9 42-39

Raptors vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Bucks
112.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.1
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
23-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-17
26-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 44-8
111.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.2
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 14
37-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14
37-19
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 36-6

