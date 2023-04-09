Raptors vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Raptors (40-41) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Raptors vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: BSWI and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-2.5
|-
Raptors Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 43 of Toronto's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (53.1%).
- So far this season, the Raptors have compiled a 42-39-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Toronto has won 30 out of the 49 games, or 61.2%, in which it has been favored.
- Toronto has a record of 28-15, a 65.1% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Raptors.
Raptors vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|0
|0%
|112.8
|229.9
|111.5
|224.7
|223.8
|Bucks
|0
|0%
|117.1
|229.9
|113.2
|224.7
|227.5
Additional Raptors Insights & Trends
- The Raptors have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Raptors have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.
- At home, Toronto owns a better record against the spread (25-15-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-24-0).
- The Raptors record 112.8 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 113.2 the Bucks give up.
- When Toronto totals more than 113.2 points, it is 23-13 against the spread and 26-10 overall.
Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|42-39
|24-20
|43-38
|Bucks
|44-37
|3-9
|42-39
Raptors vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Raptors
|Bucks
|112.8
|117.1
|23
|6
|23-13
|35-17
|26-10
|44-8
|111.5
|113.2
|5
|14
|37-19
|28-14
|37-19
|36-6
