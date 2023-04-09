The Toronto Raptors (40-41) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Raptors vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: BSWI and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -2.5 -

Raptors Betting Records & Stats

A total of 43 of Toronto's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (53.1%).

So far this season, the Raptors have compiled a 42-39-0 record against the spread.

This season, Toronto has won 30 out of the 49 games, or 61.2%, in which it has been favored.

Toronto has a record of 28-15, a 65.1% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Raptors.

Raptors vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Bucks Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 0 0% 112.8 229.9 111.5 224.7 223.8 Bucks 0 0% 117.1 229.9 113.2 224.7 227.5

Additional Raptors Insights & Trends

The Raptors have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.

The Raptors have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.

At home, Toronto owns a better record against the spread (25-15-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-24-0).

The Raptors record 112.8 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 113.2 the Bucks give up.

When Toronto totals more than 113.2 points, it is 23-13 against the spread and 26-10 overall.

Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Raptors and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 42-39 24-20 43-38 Bucks 44-37 3-9 42-39

Raptors vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Bucks 112.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 23-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-17 26-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 44-8 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 37-19 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 36-6

