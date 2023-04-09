The Toronto Raptors (40-41) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) on Sunday, April 9 at Scotiabank Arena, with tip-off at 1:00 PM ET.

The Raptors are coming off of a 121-102 loss to the Celtics in their most recent outing on Friday. Pascal Siakam recorded 19 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Fred VanVleet PG Out Thumb 19.3 4.1 7.2 Pascal Siakam PF Out Rest 24.2 7.8 5.9 Otto Porter Jr. SF Out For Season Foot 5.5 2.4 1 OG Anunoby SF Out Ankle 16.8 5 2

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out (Knee), Jrue Holiday: Out (Rest), Brook Lopez: Out (Rest), Pat Connaughton: Out (Ankle), Khris Middleton: Out (Knee), Grayson Allen: Out (Ankle), AJ Green: Out (Foot)

Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: BSWI and SportsNet

Raptors Season Insights

The Raptors score only 0.4 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Bucks give up (113.2).

When Toronto scores more than 113.2 points, it is 26-10.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Raptors have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 111.6 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 112.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Toronto connects on 1.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.7 (26th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.2.

The Raptors record 112.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in the league), while giving up 111.5 points per 100 possessions (12th in the NBA).

Raptors vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -3 224.5

