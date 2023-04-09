The Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) will visit the Toronto Raptors (40-41) after winning three road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Bucks.

Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info

Raptors Stats Insights

  • The Raptors are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • Toronto is 26-11 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Raptors are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.
  • The Raptors average 112.8 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 113.2 the Bucks allow.
  • Toronto is 26-10 when scoring more than 113.2 points.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, the Raptors are scoring 2.9 more points per game (114.2) than they are in road games (111.3).
  • Toronto is surrendering 109.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.1 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (113).
  • When it comes to total threes made, the Raptors have fared worse at home this year, draining 10.7 threes per game, compared to 10.8 away from home. Meanwhile, they've posted a 33.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.4% mark in road games.

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Fred VanVleet Out Thumb
Pascal Siakam Out Rest
Otto Porter Jr. Out For Season Foot
OG Anunoby Out Ankle

