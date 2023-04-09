How to Watch the Raptors vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) will visit the Toronto Raptors (40-41) after winning three road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports
Raptors Stats Insights
- The Raptors are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Toronto is 26-11 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Raptors are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.
- The Raptors average 112.8 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 113.2 the Bucks allow.
- Toronto is 26-10 when scoring more than 113.2 points.
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Raptors are scoring 2.9 more points per game (114.2) than they are in road games (111.3).
- Toronto is surrendering 109.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.1 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (113).
- When it comes to total threes made, the Raptors have fared worse at home this year, draining 10.7 threes per game, compared to 10.8 away from home. Meanwhile, they've posted a 33.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.4% mark in road games.
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Fred VanVleet
|Out
|Thumb
|Pascal Siakam
|Out
|Rest
|Otto Porter Jr.
|Out For Season
|Foot
|OG Anunoby
|Out
|Ankle
