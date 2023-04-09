The Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) will visit the Toronto Raptors (40-41) after winning three road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Raptors vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Bucks allow to opponents.

Toronto is 26-11 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Raptors are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.

The Raptors average 112.8 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 113.2 the Bucks allow.

Toronto is 26-10 when scoring more than 113.2 points.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Raptors are scoring 2.9 more points per game (114.2) than they are in road games (111.3).

Toronto is surrendering 109.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.1 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (113).

When it comes to total threes made, the Raptors have fared worse at home this year, draining 10.7 threes per game, compared to 10.8 away from home. Meanwhile, they've posted a 33.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.4% mark in road games.

Raptors Injuries