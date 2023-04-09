When the Toronto Raptors (40-41) and Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) face off at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, Scottie Barnes will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Raptors' Last Game

The Raptors lost their most recent game to the Celtics, 121-102, on Friday. Pascal Siakam led the way with 19 points, and also had three boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 19 3 2 4 0 1 Precious Achiuwa 16 7 0 1 0 1 Fred VanVleet 12 0 8 2 0 2

Raptors Players to Watch

Barnes averages 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jakob Poeltl paces his squad in rebounds per contest (9.1), and also averages 12.5 points and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, 1.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Chris Boucher posts 9.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field.

Precious Achiuwa is putting up 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Pascal Siakam 24 8.6 5.4 1.4 0.4 0.8 Fred VanVleet 18.3 3.1 8.4 2.1 0.4 2.6 OG Anunoby 17.3 4.2 2.2 1.5 0.9 2.8 Jakob Poeltl 11.4 8.9 1.4 0.8 1.1 0 Scottie Barnes 10.7 3.9 4.1 1.6 0.5 0.3

