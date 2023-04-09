Scottie Barnes, Top Raptors Players to Watch vs. the Bucks - April 9
When the Toronto Raptors (40-41) and Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) face off at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, Scottie Barnes will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Raptors vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
Raptors' Last Game
The Raptors lost their most recent game to the Celtics, 121-102, on Friday. Pascal Siakam led the way with 19 points, and also had three boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Pascal Siakam
|19
|3
|2
|4
|0
|1
|Precious Achiuwa
|16
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fred VanVleet
|12
|0
|8
|2
|0
|2
Raptors Players to Watch
- Barnes averages 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jakob Poeltl paces his squad in rebounds per contest (9.1), and also averages 12.5 points and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, 1.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Chris Boucher posts 9.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field.
- Precious Achiuwa is putting up 9.1 points, 0.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Pascal Siakam
|24
|8.6
|5.4
|1.4
|0.4
|0.8
|Fred VanVleet
|18.3
|3.1
|8.4
|2.1
|0.4
|2.6
|OG Anunoby
|17.3
|4.2
|2.2
|1.5
|0.9
|2.8
|Jakob Poeltl
|11.4
|8.9
|1.4
|0.8
|1.1
|0
|Scottie Barnes
|10.7
|3.9
|4.1
|1.6
|0.5
|0.3
