Yankees vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Sunday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (4-4) squaring off against the New York Yankees (5-3) at 1:35 PM (on April 9). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Orioles, who is slightly favored by our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the New York Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-0) to the mound, while Tyler Wells will answer the bell for the Baltimore Orioles.
Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 6, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have been favorites in eight games this season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.
- New York is 3-1 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored 39 runs (4.9 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 2.79 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|Phillies
|W 8-1
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Taijuan Walker
|April 4
|Phillies
|L 4-1
|Domingo Germán vs Matt Strahm
|April 5
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Aaron Nola
|April 7
|@ Orioles
|L 7-6
|Clarke Schmidt vs Dean Kremer
|April 8
|@ Orioles
|W 4-1
|Jhony Brito vs Cole Irvin
|April 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|April 10
|@ Guardians
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Shane Bieber
|April 11
|@ Guardians
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 12
|@ Guardians
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Aaron Civale
|April 13
|Twins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Joe Ryan
|April 14
|Twins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Mahle
