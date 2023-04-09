(5-3) will play the (4-4) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, April 9 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 3 Ks, Nestor Cortes Jr. will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Yankees are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Orioles (+125). An 8-run total has been set for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Cortes - NYY (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Tyler Wells - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored eight times and won five of those games.

The Yankees have gone 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 60% chance to win.

The Orioles have won in four of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Orioles have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +155 - 2nd

