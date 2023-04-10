After going 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI in his last game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Shane Bieber) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge has 12 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .758, both of which lead New York hitters this season.
  • He ranks 17th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • In 77.8% of his nine games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 10.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season (55.6%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bieber (0-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 65th.
