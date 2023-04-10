Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Anthony Rizzo -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- He ranks 75th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in seven games this year (87.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In three games this year, Rizzo has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this year.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Guardians pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Bieber (0-0) starts for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 65th.
