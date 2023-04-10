Giancarlo Stanton -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is batting .281 with a double, three home runs and two walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • Stanton is batting .300 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Stanton has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 37.5% of his games in 2023 (three of eight), and 8.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stanton has driven in a run in five games this year (62.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up nine total home runs at a clip of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Guardians will look to Bieber (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
