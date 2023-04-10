On Monday, Gleyber Torres (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 10 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .514.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

This year, Torres has tallied at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Torres has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (33.3%).

He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings