Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Gleyber Torres (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 10 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .514.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- This year, Torres has tallied at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Torres has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (33.3%).
- He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Guardians rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Bieber (0-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 65th.
